Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Norwood United Methodist Church

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Each year, volunteers spend part of their Thanksgiving volunteering at the annual Thanksgiving Dinner held at Norwood United Methodist Church.

“Normally we rely on volunteers that just tend to show up, we have people who have coming here for more than a decade and they just show up on Thanksgiving Day, said Michael Williams. “We don’t know a lot of peoples names to be quite frank. They just show up and they deliver food to people who requested meals, they help out in the kitchen, they help out in the dining room. This year is different due to the pandemic and we do not know how to get ahold of our volunteers.”

This year the dinner will be take out and delivery only, but volunteers will still be needed to help serve and deliver the meals.

Williams says that they have been working with the health department to develop a plan to keep everyone involved safe. Everyone will be required to wear gloves and a mask and maintain social distancing.

The dinner will be on November 26th, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

To reserve a free meal contact the church at norwooddinner@yahoo.com or by calling 740-374-5606. Meals are to be picked up behind the church and vehicles will need to enter the alley from Vine St. Deliveries are also available and contactless delivery can be requested. Walk-up will also be welcomed at noon.

Those interested in volunteering, will need to sign up at signup.zone/norwood-thanksgiving or by calling 740-538-0598.

