Advertisement

Why some health officials say herd immunity won’t work with COVID

COVID immunity may only last a few months, we don’t really know
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When a person gets COVID-19, it’s likely they’ll also get some degree of immunity after recovering.

But researchers still don’t know for how long.

“Reinfection can and does occur with COVID-19, though it appears to be a rare occurrence so far,” according to emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen.

Of the many millions of COVID-19 cases around the world, only a handful of documented cases show re-infection.

But it’s still a concern.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is a coronavirus and coronaviruses cause illnesses like the common cold that are known to re-infect people year after year,” Wen said.

So far, research has shown that any immunity gained after COVID recovery will most likely last for months, not years.

“We also don’t know how complete the protection is, and whether, if you’re exposed, you may not get sick but could still transmit the virus to others,” according to Wen.

That’s one reason she says the herd immunity approach to COVID-19 doesn’t work.

If we let the virus infect most of the population, it’s estimated that millions of people could die without any guarantee that those who survive will be protected for longer than a matter of months.

“That’s why prevention is so critical,” Wen said. “It’s really important that we do everything we can to protect from getting coronavirus.”

Since coronavirus vaccines are still being developed, we don’t know what reinfection means for the vaccine, but it’s likely that a single-dose vaccine won’t be enough.

Ultimately, we might need booster shots like get for tetanus, or even annual shots like we do for the flu.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County turns red on the W. Va. County Alert System map
No injuries were reported in the structure fire on Madison Avenue.
UPDATE: Fire officials say early morning blaze was the result of homeless break in
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice: no plans to issue shutdowns
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St....
CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving
WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
Norwood United Methodist Church
Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Norwood United Methodist Church
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update