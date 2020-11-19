Advertisement

Williamstown roundabout is near being completed

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The construction of the roundabout happening on Route 31 in Williamstown is near its completion.

It was a plan put in place by the previous city’s administration.

As of right now, the constructions is in its final phase which is the “beautification process.”

During this time, those that are working on this are asking those driving to be cautious of how they drive around those in construction.

“They ask the state road and the contractors have asked that we try our best to get people to be cautious using that area. They’re going to have people to direct them in different ways and equipment being moved,” says Williamstown Mayor, Paul Jordan. “We’re waiting on the centerpiece and kind of excited what that beholds. There have been a lot of ideas of what’s going in the center of it. But, I’m anxiously awaiting to announce to everybody so that everybody has a chance to see it.”

Construction of the roundabout is estimated to be finished near the end of the first week of December.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County turns red on the W. Va. County Alert System map
No injuries were reported in the structure fire on Madison Avenue.
UPDATE: Fire officials say early morning blaze was the result of homeless break in
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice: no plans to issue shutdowns
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
Norwood United Methodist Church
Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Norwood United Methodist Church
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Chance Smith
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Chance Smith