Williamstown roundabout is near being completed

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The construction of the roundabout happening on Route 31 in Williamstown is near its completion.

It was a plan put in place by the previous city’s administration.

As of right now, the constructions is in its final phase which is the “beautification process.”

During this time, those that are working on this are asking those driving to be cautious of how they drive around those in construction.

“They ask the state road and the contractors have asked that we try our best to get people to be cautious using that area. They’re going to have people to direct them in different ways and equipment being moved,” says Williamstown Mayor, Paul Jordan. “We’re waiting on the centerpiece and kind of excited what that beholds. There have been a lot of ideas of what’s going in the center of it. But, I’m anxiously awaiting to announce to everybody so that everybody has a chance to see it.”

Construction of the roundabout is estimated to be finished near the end of the first week of December.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.