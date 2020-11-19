Advertisement

Wood County Commissioners name temporary replacements for upcoming ballot canvas

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A thinned-out Wood County Commission met Thursday morning to name Rick Woodyard and Robert Tebay as the temporary replacements of two county commissioners during the 2020 general election canvas this coming Monday.

Commissioners Bob Tebay and Jimmy Colombo were physically absent from the county commission meeting and are unable to join the canvas due to undisclosed illnesses. Commission President Blair Couch says state code requires at least two commissioners be present for a ballot canvas, meaning county officials had to look for a way to fill Tebay and Colombo’s spots. That led to Couch and the county prosecutor to find a piece of state law which allows “emergency interim successors” to fill local offices during unusual circumstances.

Three successors had to be named per commissioner, but Tebay’s son Robert is first in line to fill his spot. Rick Woodyard, the director of the Wood County 911 Center, is first in line to fill Colombo’s.

“This is only a brief moment in time that these people will have duties and we’re going to write the order so that their duties only extend to canvasing the ballots and certifying the election,” said Couch.

Though Couch plans to attend the canvas in person on Monday, he named his wife Kim as a successor.

