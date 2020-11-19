Advertisement

WVU basketball home opener postponed

Youngstown State opts out because of COVID-19 related issues.
(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The home opener for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team against Youngstown State on Wednesday, Dec. 2, has been postponed due to the Penguins pausing team activities related to COVID-19.

The two schools are hoping to reschedule the game with a mutually agreeable date in December. More information will be released as it becomes available.

The No. 15-ranked Mountaineers will open the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The game will be televised by ESPN.

