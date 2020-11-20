25 named in Washington County grand jury indictments

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Twenty-five people face a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges after grand-jury indictments released Thursday by the Washington County prosecuting attorney’s office.

Here is a list of those under indictment and the charges they face:

- Keryn A. Miller – failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony

- Debra Sampson - failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony

- Clarence M. Francis – aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Clarence M. Francis – aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Jarrett L. Mull – aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, both felonies

- Madison L. Mull – aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Merlyn Duane Roe – domestic violence, a felony

- Jamison S. Stark - improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony

- Brent William Joyce – aggravated possession of drugs, two counts, both felonies

- Walter Richard McBride II – domestic violence and disrupting public services, both felonies; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor

- Jamal E. Thompson - extortion, a felony

- Steven Lee Sealey Jr. – pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, two counts, both felonies; possessing criminal tools, a felony; and attempted voyeurism, a misdemeanor

- Eric Ray Payton – grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, receiving stolen property, both felonies; and aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor

- Terry Gilbert Dalton – domestic violence, a felony

- Sara A. Safreed – theft, a felony; and misuse of credit cards, petty theft, both misdemeanors

- Jeffrey Alan Theiss – permitting drug abuse, a felony

- Dustin Allen Carpenter – possession of heroin, a felony

- Aimee M. Poston – possession of marijuana, a felony; and petty theft, a misdemeanor

- Terrence Dale Roddy – forgery, 10 counts, and tampering with records, 10 counts, all felonies

- Mary Ann Sidel – receiving stolen property, a felony

- Baxter Lee Grimes – trespass in a habitation, theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property, all felonies

- Justine Mae Macintyre – aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Michael Dean Slonaker – aggravated possession of drugs and theft, both felonies

- Michael D. Slonaker – aggravated burglary, two counts, both felonies

- Jason Scott Slonaker – aggravated burglary, a felony

- Richard William Slonaker – aggravated burglary, a felony

- Branden Ross Barnes – aggravated burglary, a felony

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.