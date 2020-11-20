Advertisement

Caught on video: Woman pushed in path of NYC subway train

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW YORK (WPIX) - One person is in custody in Manhattan after a woman was pushed into the path of an oncoming train. She landed on the tracks but survived.

New York City Police are calling it a “vicious and unprovoked assault” during the morning commute.

A surveillance video shows why some New Yorkers fear riding the subway. It shows the moment a woman, just minding her own business, is pushed onto tracks before the train rolls in.

“It’s very disturbing. We see him waiting, calculating, for the train to approach the station,” NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said.

It happened during rush hour around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when the victim was on her way to work, waiting on the northbound express train platform at the Union Square station. After being pushed, she ended up between the tracks.

“I’m sure it was a horrifying terrible experience for her, and look, nobody deserves that. We have to do better,” said Sarah Feinberg, NYC Transit interim president.

With the help of workers, who held the suspect down, police quickly arrested a 23-year-old homeless man. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

The victim was taken to Bellevue with only minor injuries.

This is the second time within 24 hours a subway rider was pushed this way.

Wednesday night, at the Bryant Park station, a man pushed onto the tracks, and police arrested a 24-year-old man.

In both incidents, police believe the suspects suffer from mental illness.

“This city has a mental health crisis. There are people in the city who desperately need mental health care,” Feinberg said.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

