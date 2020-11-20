Advertisement

Guysville man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Passenger arrested on warrants out of Marietta
Drug paraphernalia(Athens County Sheriff)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Guysville man is in jail after members of the Athens County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit say they discovered suspected methamphetamine and other paraphernalia in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Chauncey, Ohio.

Deputies initiated the stop after they recognized Jeff Metcalf, age 30, of Guysville, as the driver of a vehicle moving through the Chauncey area. Authorities say Metcalf is known to have a suspended license.

In the vehicle with Metcalf was Hayley Linkous, who deputies say was wanted by the Marietta Police Department.

During the initial stop, officers say they saw drug abuse instruments on the floor of Metcalf’s vehicle. They then detained him and searched the vehicle. During the search, deputies say they found 23 grams of suspected meth, drug abuse instruments, packaging material often associated with drug trafficking, digital scales, and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Metcalf was taken into custody and charged with three third degree felonies: trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons under disability.

Linkous was also arrested on her outstanding warrants. Both were taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Authorities requested a $100,000 bond on Metcalf. He could face more charges pending lab results.

