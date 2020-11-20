Advertisement

How to avoid kitchen fires when cooking Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is the day with the most frequent kitchen and structure fires
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Thanksgiving is coming up, and the Parkersburg Fire Department is reminding everyone that Thanksgiving is the most frequent day for kitchen fires that turn into structure fires.

With the large amount of food on one stove, and in one oven, it can get crowded and then fires could start.

It is important to always keep watch of the food when the stoves are on, and always keep an eye on the food in the oven.

Fire chief Jason Matthews said it’s also important to make sure the “non-experienced” cooks are away from the food while cooking.

“Keep pets, small children away from the pots and pans that are on the stovetop,” said Matthews. “When you open the oven, keep them away from stuff being tipped over. Make sure you’re clothes are tight-fitting, you know, they’re not hanging off of you, to where they would touch base with the flames.”

Turkey fryers are also dangerous to operate. So it is important to make sure you do not have too much oil in the fryer, and make sure the turkey is not still frozen. Both of those are major factors in if the fryer catches fire.

