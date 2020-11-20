Advertisement

Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police charged a man for making terroristic threats to Governor Jim Justice and his staff...
Man arrested for reportedly making threats toward West Virginia Governor
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: COVID-19 deaths in Pleasants, Jackson counties among 16 reported on Friday
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
MGN
Update: West Virginia Supreme Court affirms $16.9m verdict in case against Walmart
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

Belpre has its first-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
First-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Civitan Park in Belpre
COVID-19
“These are the highest patient counts Ohio has had during the pandemic,” Washington County health officials say
A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought
Waterford is working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to deal with the issue.
Alert for Waterford Water and Sewer Association customers still in effect
Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna