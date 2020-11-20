Advertisement

Letters to Santa program resumes at Parkersburg South

Parkersburg South students write letters from Santa
Parkersburg South students write letters from Santa(Justin McKown)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Parkersburg South High School “Letters to Santa” program is starting up again for this year.

Little children can address their letters to Santa, and Parkersburg South students will make sure they get a return letter from Santa.

It is also an academically-driven assignment, as it helps the high school students better write letters, which English teacher Justin McKown called a “lost art.”

McKown says what brings him the most joy out of this project is the fact that the students enjoy completing the project and giving back to the children of the area.

“The high school kids, showing their genuine love of giving back,” said McKown. “That idea that they can give something to students, the little students. I don’t get a lot of feedback from the teachers until the next year and they are like, ‘my kids really really love that.’”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa’s helpers are asking that letters be delivered by December 2, that way they will most likely be returned to the children by Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police charged a man for making terroristic threats to Governor Jim Justice and his staff...
Man arrested for reportedly making threats toward West Virginia Governor
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: COVID-19 deaths in Pleasants, Jackson counties among 16 reported on Friday
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
MGN
Update: West Virginia Supreme Court affirms $16.9m verdict in case against Walmart
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

Belpre has its first-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
First-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Civitan Park in Belpre
COVID-19
“These are the highest patient counts Ohio has had during the pandemic,” Washington County health officials say
Waterford is working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to deal with the issue.
Alert for Waterford Water and Sewer Association customers still in effect
Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna
Church of His Presence giving away 50 turkeys
Church of His Presence giving away turkeys on Sunday