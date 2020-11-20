Letters to Santa program resumes at Parkersburg South

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Parkersburg South High School “Letters to Santa” program is starting up again for this year.

Little children can address their letters to Santa, and Parkersburg South students will make sure they get a return letter from Santa.

It is also an academically-driven assignment, as it helps the high school students better write letters, which English teacher Justin McKown called a “lost art.”

McKown says what brings him the most joy out of this project is the fact that the students enjoy completing the project and giving back to the children of the area.

“The high school kids, showing their genuine love of giving back,” said McKown. “That idea that they can give something to students, the little students. I don’t get a lot of feedback from the teachers until the next year and they are like, ‘my kids really really love that.’”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa’s helpers are asking that letters be delivered by December 2, that way they will most likely be returned to the children by Christmas.

