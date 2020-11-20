Advertisement

Man arrested for reportedly making threats toward West Virginia Governor

Stephen Long reportedly made the threats online Wednesday.
State Police charged a man for making terroristic threats to Governor Jim Justice and his staff...
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats toward West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his staff online. West Virginia State Police say Stephen Long allegedly made the threats on Wednesday.

He is a 49-year-old man from Charleston, West Virginia. No other details about what kind of threats he made is available right now.

He’s in the South Central Regional Jail.

