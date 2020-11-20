Man arrested for reportedly making threats toward West Virginia Governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats toward West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his staff online. West Virginia State Police say Stephen Long allegedly made the threats on Wednesday.

He is a 49-year-old man from Charleston, West Virginia. No other details about what kind of threats he made is available right now.

He’s in the South Central Regional Jail.

