Advertisement

Marietta bridge could be renamed after the late Andy Thompson

A House Bill is introduced to honor the former State Representative
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Washington Street Bridge in Marietta could be receiving a new name.

Members of the House of Representatives have introduced a bill that would rename the bridge the Andy Thompson Memorial Bridge.

Thompson passed away unexpectedly in May, but before that served on the Ohio House of Representatives, served as a member of Marietta City Council, and was an advocate for tourism and economic growth in Marietta and the rest of Southeast Ohio.

Thursday night, Marietta City Council heard the first reading of a resolution that would show support for the House Bill and allow the it to be introduced to the full house for discussion and possible passage.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police charged a man for making terroristic threats to Governor Jim Justice and his staff...
Man arrested for reportedly making threats toward West Virginia Governor
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: COVID-19 deaths in Pleasants, Jackson counties among 16 reported on Friday
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
MGN
Update: West Virginia Supreme Court affirms $16.9m verdict in case against Walmart
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

Belpre has its first-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
First-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Civitan Park in Belpre
COVID-19
“These are the highest patient counts Ohio has had during the pandemic,” Washington County health officials say
Waterford is working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to deal with the issue.
Alert for Waterford Water and Sewer Association customers still in effect
Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna
Church of His Presence giving away 50 turkeys
Church of His Presence giving away turkeys on Sunday