Marietta bridge could be renamed after the late Andy Thompson

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Washington Street Bridge in Marietta could be receiving a new name.

Members of the House of Representatives have introduced a bill that would rename the bridge the Andy Thompson Memorial Bridge.

Thompson passed away unexpectedly in May, but before that served on the Ohio House of Representatives, served as a member of Marietta City Council, and was an advocate for tourism and economic growth in Marietta and the rest of Southeast Ohio.

Thursday night, Marietta City Council heard the first reading of a resolution that would show support for the House Bill and allow the it to be introduced to the full house for discussion and possible passage.

