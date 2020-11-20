Advertisement

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike Dewine’s curfew order goes into effect Thursday Night.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says that while he wasn’t suprised when Governor Dewine issued the 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew, he is concerned about how it will impact businesses across the city.

“That’s what I am concerned with,” said Mayor Schlicher. “Some will be resilient and be fine, others will be very impacted by this.”

He also stated that the city will take a soft approach when it come to enforcing the curfew.

“The issue that we are going to deal with locally is obviously enforcement, said Mayor Schlicher. “We are going to take a very soft approach to this. If you are out during those hours, you are subject to be stopped if you are in violation of some other law, that’s a secondary offense. We are not going to be targeting the motorists out on the roads for that particular reason, but if you are committing a violation, you will be stopped and you’re subject to that curfew at that point.”

The curfew will be in effect for 21 days.

