Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action group asking for campaign signs to be used to help bees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For those in the Mid-Ohio Valley area who are wondering what they can do with their campaign signs in their yards, there is an alternative to simply throwing them out.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action group is asking those in the area to donate campaign signs that will be used for bee apiaries.

The winter is difficult for the survival of bees and the organization will be looking to provide this different route in order to re-use the signs to help build additional space for bees.

The donations work two-fold as this will also reduce the landfill size.

“When we talk about the climate crisis, we’re talking about a lot of interwoven aspects of it. And an over-reliance on plastic is a big part of that,” says Aaron Dunbar of the Climate Action group. “Obviously, it’s a petroleum product. Even if that weren’t the case, we’re running out of landfill space and plastic just doesn’t break down. So anything we can do to make things less single-use and to find better purposes for things that will otherwise just get thrown in the trash, I mean why not go for it and see what good you can do with it.”

If you are looking to donate your campaign sign, you can go to one of the three different locations listed below:

-First Christian Church: 1400 Washington Ave., Parkersburg, W. Va.

-First Unitarian Universalist Church: 232 Third St., Marietta, Ohio

-Seventh-Day Adventist Church: 1901 Park Ave., Parkersburg, W. Va.

