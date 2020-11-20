Obituary: Cheryl Ann Fiedorczyk

Cheryl Ann Fiedorczyk, 63, of Parkersburg died November 18, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Charles and Eloise (Davis) Cline.

She dedicated her life to teaching for 39 years, earning multiple Golden Apple Awards, retiring from Wood County Schools this fall and previously teaching in Calhoun County Schools, WV and Charleston County Schools, SC leaving a legacy of thousands of students, athletes, and colleagues who loved her dearly. She was a member of Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority, AFT, and WVFT. She was an accomplished pianist and volunteered for the Humane Societies in Parkersburg and Marietta.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years Dan Fiedorczyk; two daughters Leah and Ansley (Shaun); and four grandchildren; Shaun, Braelyn, Cameron, and Chloe.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Bob Cline and sister Patti Milhoan.

Services will be Sunday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Kevin Church officiating. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM.

In lieu of flowers Cheryl has requested “donating blood, or if you are a big wussie donate to your local Humane Society, your local food bank or shelter, or your local cancer society.”