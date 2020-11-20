Obituary: Dawn Renee DeBerry

Dawn Renee DeBerry, 56, of Parkersburg died Thursday November 19, 2020 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Harvey Height and Laurah Dae Bailey.

She worked for First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed cruising, trips to the Bahamas, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Wade DeBerry; daughter Nikki Farnsworth of Vienna; son Edward Bailey of Parkersburg; two sons Edward Bailey of Parkersburg and Franklin DeBerry (Sarah); grandchildren Levi, Jordan, Sophie, Abigale, and Hannah; sister Monica Kaye Bailey of Vero Beach, FL; and brother James Dean Bailey of Vienna.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Crystal Daugherty and grandmother Mildred Irene Bailey.

Services will be Monday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Dave Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.