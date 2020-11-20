Obituary: Doris Jane Mixer

Doris Jane Mixer, 81, of Vienna, passed away November 19, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 17, 1939, in Braxton County, WV, the daughter of the late Waitman B. and Maggie O. Clifton Pierson.

Jane retired from El-Bee Shoes (Elder Berman), was a member of the Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed her family, bird watching and her many family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Mixer; daughter, Rebecca Connor (Gene) of Vienna; one sister, Helen Blake (Sam) of Parkersburg; two granddaughters, Christy Vanfossen (Mike) and Carrie Crum (Dan); four great-grandchildren, Connor, Mikaley and Miley VanFossen and Chloe Crum.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services for Jane will be at 1:00 pm, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna with Pastor Mike Elder and Pastor Robert May officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services CDC guidelines will be followed and social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.