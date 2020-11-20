Advertisement

Obituary: Doris Jane Mixer

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Doris Jane Mixer, 81, of Vienna, passed away November 19, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 17, 1939, in Braxton County, WV, the daughter of the late Waitman B. and Maggie O. Clifton Pierson.

Jane retired from El-Bee Shoes (Elder Berman), was a member of the Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed her family, bird watching and her many family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Mixer; daughter, Rebecca Connor (Gene) of Vienna; one sister, Helen Blake (Sam) of Parkersburg; two granddaughters, Christy Vanfossen (Mike) and Carrie Crum (Dan); four great-grandchildren, Connor, Mikaley and Miley VanFossen and Chloe Crum.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services for Jane will be at 1:00 pm, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna with Pastor Mike Elder and Pastor Robert May officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services CDC guidelines will be followed and social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Martha M. Huck West
Obituary: Martha M. Huck West
Obituary: Patsy Jean DeBarr
Obituary: Patsy Jean DeBarr
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Andrew Lee Parsons
Obituary: Norma Jean Rhodes
Obituary: Norma Jean Rhodes

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Karl W. Moreland
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sandra Lois Fish Kiger Skeen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dawn Renee DeBerry
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cheryl Ann Fiedorczyk
Obituary: Michael Louis Kern
Obituary: Michael Louis Kern
Obituary: William “Bill” Clark Rankin, III
Obituary: William “Bill” Clark Rankin, III