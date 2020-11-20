Obituary: Karl W. Moreland

Karl W. Moreland, 96, of Walker, WV passed peacefully November 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born May 15, 1924 in Wood County WV, a son of the late Short and Lulu Marshall Moreland.

He retired from the City of Parkersburg Street Department. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the European Theater during World War II. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, member of the Deerwalk VFW and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Beverly Law, of Parkersburg; sons Russ (Julia) Moreland of Parkersburg and Ron (Karen) Moreland of Mineral Wells; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved spouse of 68 years, Barbara June Moreland; daughter Brenda Lee Barr; brother Herman Moreland; sisters Mary Louise Young and Jeannie Dye along with 2 infant sisters; and great-great grandson Kalum Butcher.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Kimes Funeral Home, 521-Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Rev. Robin McQuain officiating. Burial will follow in the German Lutheran Church Cemetery at Mountwood Park, Volcano, WV. Visitation will be from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 21st at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at kimesfuneralhome.com

