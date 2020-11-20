Obituary: Martha M. Huck West

Martha M. Huck West, 88, of Marietta, Ohio, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born October 1, 1932 to the late Carl and Mary O’Donnell Huck.

Martha graduated from Lowell High School in 1950. On February 15, 1955 she married Charles R. West. She was a member of the Catholic Church and volunteered and worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital for many years. She loved her family, reading and her flowers, especially her roses.

She is survived by her children, Linda Packard (Randy) of Randolph, NY, Michael West (Susan) of Waterford, OH, and Alan West (Isabelle) of Tenafly, NJ; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers, Hugh Huck (Konna) of Marietta and Joe Huck of Lowell, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles West; grandson, Benjamin Mcatee; brothers, Bernard Huck (Dorothy), Carl Huck, Jr. (Rosemary); and sister, Mary “Geraldine” O’Linn (Anthony).

Due to COVID-19 and the family wishing to keep everyone safe, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations in memory of Martha West be made to: National Processing Center, Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Martha' family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

