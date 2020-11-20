Obituary: Norma Jean Rhodes

Norma Jean Rhodes, 84, gained her angel wings on November 19, 2020 at home surrounded by love and family.

Born in New England, March 19, 1936, the daughter of Carl K. King and Nora E. (Winans) King. She married Buddy Roy Rhodes on August 18, 1956. Nora worked at Yonkers/Renmar/Misty Mfg. for 19 years as a garment cutter, leaving when the plant closed down. She then attended and graduated from Mountain State College. Norma later went to work for Nashua in the money room and remained there until she retired.

Norma was an avid bowler and bowled until she became unable to do so due to health considerations. She made multiple trips to National Women’s Bowling Tournaments. Norma loved to travel and see new things. She also was a devoted Marshall Football fan and was a season ticket holder for many years. Norma loved attending games both at home and away. Above all she had unconditional love and support for her family.

She is survived by one sister, Myrna Janic of Ft. Madison, Iowa; two daughters, Debra (Rick) Haught of Walker, WV and Rebecca Lamb (partner, Wayne Lauria), of Gainsville, Florida; two grandsons, Shawn Haught of Walterboro, SC and Kevin (Moriah) Haught of Walker, WV; one granddaughter, Jody (Chris) Harper of Parkersburg; three great-granddaughters, Tori, Shylah and Vivian; five great-grandsons, Gavin, Garrett, Christian, Austin and Aiden; two great-great-granddaughters, Starleah and Winter; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Roy, in 2005; her three brothers, Kenneth, Darrel and William; and three sisters, Erma, Roberta and Judith.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor John Rinehart officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

