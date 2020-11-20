Advertisement

Obituary: Patsy Jean DeBarr

Published: Nov. 20, 2020
Patsy Jean DeBarr, 71, of Vienna passed away peacefully at home Thursday November 19, 2020 after an extended illness.  She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Charles and  (Sheets) Lent.

She retired from Verizon and was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Vienna.  She enjoyed working in the yard and loved little children.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-eight years Stephen DeBarr; son Jason Moore of Vienna; daughter Danielle Richards (Mike McGee) of Parkersburg; five grandchildren Colbey, Tyler, Kaleb, Rylee, and Kendra Richards; two great granddaughters Revaelynn and Lorelei Richards; brother William Lent of Central, WV; sister Glenda Lee Milhoan of Belleville, WV; and niece Rebecca Matheny.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Larry Lent, an infant brother Johnny, and a sister Susie Nohe.

Services will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Michael Elder officiating.  Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to The Independent Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

