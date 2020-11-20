Advertisement

Obituary: Sandra Lois Fish Kiger Skeen

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Sandra Lois Fish Kiger Skeen, 70, of Williamstown, passed away November 14, 2020 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice

She was born on August 22, 1950 in Fleming, OH, the daughter of the late Norman and Margaret Molyneux Fish.

Sandra is survived by her children Margaret Ann Kiger Griffin, Kenny Brad Kiger, Benjamin Joseph Kiger, six grandchildren, and sister Nancy Fish McCurdy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Norine Fish Perdue.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Sandra’s memory to the Strecker Cancer Center.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory or their condolences please visit www.movcremation.com.

