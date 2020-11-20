Advertisement

Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado

By KMGH Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONEJOS, Colo. (KMGH) - An arrest has been made after three bodies were found in southern Colorado.

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered some human remains last week. A few days later, more remains were found at a second location.

The suspect, identified as Adre Baroz, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

“He goes by ‘Psycho.’ I just wanted to put that out there,” Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said.

Federal and state agents had tracked him to a motel in New Mexico.

Authorities say it may take several weeks, or even months, to verify the victims’ identities due to the condition they were in when found.

“I hope it’s somebody they’ve been looking for and give a little closure to families who have been looking for people for a while,” Alamosa resident Jacque Payne said.

Investigators say they currently have no evidence linking the remains to any missing people.

Baroz faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police charged a man for making terroristic threats to Governor Jim Justice and his staff...
Man arrested for reportedly making threats toward West Virginia Governor
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: COVID-19 deaths in Pleasants, Jackson counties among 16 reported on Friday
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
MGN
Update: West Virginia Supreme Court affirms $16.9m verdict in case against Walmart
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

Belpre has its first-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
First-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Civitan Park in Belpre
COVID-19
“These are the highest patient counts Ohio has had during the pandemic,” Washington County health officials say
A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought
Waterford is working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to deal with the issue.
Alert for Waterford Water and Sewer Association customers still in effect
Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna