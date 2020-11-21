Advertisement

A local veteran got a special Veteran’s Day surprise

Brayden plays the saxophone for George.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veteran’s Day is a holiday that hits home for many but sometimes all you need is a neighbor and a saxophone to make it extra special.

High schooler Brayden decided to use his musical gift to perform for a close friend and neighbor, George Scamihorn, for Veteran’s Day.

Brayden knew about Mr. Scamihorn’s military experience and wanted to honor it. He even learned the classic Taps to give the performance that extra something.

Mr. Scamihorn spent exactly 26 years and three days in the service. He went on two tours in Vietnam, where he was wounded, and later became first sergeant, for a 126-man-company in Germany.

Helping soldiers below his rank was always important to Mr. Scamihorn. He says he sent soldiers to school to not only make them better soldiers but also to give them a more secure future when they left the service.

Mr. Scamihorn said he was very surprised by the performance.

