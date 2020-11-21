Alert for Waterford Water and Sewer Association customers still in effect

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Waterford Water and Sewer Association is still dealing with high levels of manganese in its water supply.

An alert issued by the Washington County Health Department two weeks ago still stands.

Director of Environmental Health Josh Lane said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is working with Waterford to deal with the issue.

The health department has advised against giving this water to infants younger than six months old, suggesting bottled water as an alternative. Lane said bottled water is being given out to people with kids under six months, upon request.

Boiling water will not get rid of the element.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, manganese can cause neurological problems if there’s life-time exposure to levels higher than zero point three milligrams per liter. However, Jerry Barnett, the association’s president, has said that there has not been any long-term or life-time exposure.

