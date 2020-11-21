Advertisement

Alert for Waterford Water and Sewer Association customers still in effect

Waterford is working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to deal with the issue.
Waterford is working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to deal with the issue.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Waterford Water and Sewer Association is still dealing with high levels of manganese in its water supply.

An alert issued by the Washington County Health Department two weeks ago still stands.

Director of Environmental Health Josh Lane said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is working with Waterford to deal with the issue.

The health department has advised against giving this water to infants younger than six months old, suggesting bottled water as an alternative. Lane said bottled water is being given out to people with kids under six months, upon request.

Boiling water will not get rid of the element.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, manganese can cause neurological problems if there’s life-time exposure to levels higher than zero point three milligrams per liter. However, Jerry Barnett, the association’s president, has said that there has not been any long-term or life-time exposure.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police charged a man for making terroristic threats to Governor Jim Justice and his staff...
Man arrested for reportedly making threats toward West Virginia Governor
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: COVID-19 deaths in Pleasants, Jackson counties among 16 reported on Friday
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
MGN
Update: West Virginia Supreme Court affirms $16.9m verdict in case against Walmart
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

Belpre has its first-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
First-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Civitan Park in Belpre
COVID-19
“These are the highest patient counts Ohio has had during the pandemic,” Washington County health officials say
Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna
Church of His Presence giving away 50 turkeys
Church of His Presence giving away turkeys on Sunday