Church of His Presence giving away turkeys on Sunday

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Church of His Presence is a new church coming to the Blennerhassett hotel in Parkerburg.

To help families celebrate Thanksgiving, the church will be giving away 50 turkeys to those in the community.

Those with the church wanted to help those in need, while honoring the meaning of Thanksgiving.

“You know just looking around and seeing people, a lot of discouragement, a lot of problems, a lot of things going on in the world, a lot of uncertainty, but it is important to remain thankful,” said Senior Pastor Jordan Bradford. “An attitude of gratitude is so important in times like this. Thanksgiving is one way to do that and hey you get a free turkey, you don’t have to worry about that, it’s taken care of. Its a way to spread the cheer of the season and be thankful. It’s going to be good.”

The turkey giveaway will take place Sunday, November 22nd at 10:30 a.m. in the Parker Room at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

