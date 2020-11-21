COVID-19 testing sites in Wood County and Ritchie County starting November 21, 2020
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - These are some free COVID testing events starting November 21, 2020.
Saturday 11/21—WVU- Parkersburg 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday 11/22— Ellenboro Fire Department 103 E. Washington Avenue Ellenboro, WV 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday 11/23—Jackson Park Recreation Center 510 33rd Street, Vienna 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday 11/24—Parkersburg High School 2101 Dudley Avenue Parkersburg, WV 12 noon to 4 p.m.
Wednesday 11/25–Parkersburg High School 2101 Dudley Avenue Parkersburg, WV 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com
