COVID-19 testing sites in Wood County and Ritchie County starting November 21, 2020

There are some COVID-19 testing sites in Wood County and Ritchie County.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - These are some free COVID testing events starting November 21, 2020.

Saturday 11/21—WVU- Parkersburg 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday 11/22— Ellenboro Fire Department 103 E. Washington Avenue Ellenboro, WV 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday 11/23—Jackson Park Recreation Center 510 33rd Street, Vienna 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday 11/24—Parkersburg High School 2101 Dudley Avenue Parkersburg, WV 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesday 11/25–Parkersburg High School 2101 Dudley Avenue Parkersburg, WV 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com

