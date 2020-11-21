Advertisement

First-ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Civitan Park in Belpre

By Jesse Wharff, Phyllis Smith and Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre had its first-ever Christmas Tree lighting ceremony Friday at Civitan Park.

The blue spruce was lit behind the bandstand at 6 p.m. Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz and the Holiday Lights pageant royalty were a few of the special guests. The Belpre High School Hand Bell Choir performed to help ring in the holiday season.

The tree was decorated by the GFWC Belpre Woman’s Club with the help of the city of Belpre.

