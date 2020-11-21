Advertisement

Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -A couple of local Mary Kay Sales Directors have opened a studio in Vienna.

Savannah Gay is a Mary Kay Pink Cadillac Sales Director and is one of the owners of the studio.

She says that the studio is a great way to provide a safe place for people to come and test the product without having the traditional home party.

“When I really got big into Mary Kay, I wanted my girls to have a place where they can come and be safe and not have to worry about bringing strangers into their home, or going into strangers home,” said, Savannah Gay. “Right now human trafficking is such a big thing that you hear about, and its kind of the perfect front to get a young girl at your home alone and to pose as someone you’re not and invite them to your house because you want to try makeup and them never be seen again. That is something I never wanted to worry about.”

There are measures put in place to keep everyone safe. These measures include wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the amount of people in the studio at a given time.

If someone is interested in Mary Kay products, they can visit the Mary Kay website and type in their zipcode to find a list of Sales Directors and Consultants in their area.

