Nearly 7,900 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio with thousands more ‘pending’

Ohio health officials say 7,863 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, and thousands more are pending review.(Associated Press)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio health officials say 7,863 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, and thousands more are pending review.

The Ohio Department of Health says the new cases raise the total to 343,286 since the start of the pandemic.

An additional 29 deaths were also recorded Saturday, raising the death toll to 5,984.

