Prison inmate dies following assault at Mount Olive Correctional

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia prison officials say an inmate at Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County has died after another inmate attacked him Friday night.

Authorities say 40 year-old Brian O’Neil Gifft was assaulted and fatally wounded by a fellow inmate around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

A makeshift weapon was recovered after the attack. Officials think the other inmate used it against Gifft.

Following the attack, Gifft was taken to an outside hospital where he died late Friday night. He had been serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for a 2016 murder in Jefferson County.

The attacker has not been named by prison authorities. A news release says the suspect’s name will be made public after the investigation is complete and formal charges are filed.

The West Virginia State Police will be taking the investigation over from prison authorities.

