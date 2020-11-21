Advertisement

Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says people should not travel for Thanksgiving, but it hasn’t stopped some passengers who say they feel safe enough to fly.

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That’s only a ten percent drop compared to last year.

“I feel like I have taken enough measures to protect myself and my family,” said Caroline Osler, who is traveling to Kentucky.

Airlines are still planning on adding flights and insist flying right now is safe.

However, they say it’s a very personal decision, one that travelers here say they do not take lightly.

“I understand the risk that I’m taking but I want to see my family,” Yasmine Dehghani said.

Airline industry groups say they’re not encouraging people to fly but also not discouraging them either. United Airlines says it’s already seen bookings drop as the coronavirus continues to surge.

The head of the TSA says air travel rates will come close to a pandemic record, when more than a million people passed through security at America’s airports.

He says the busiest days will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police charged a man for making terroristic threats to Governor Jim Justice and his staff...
Man arrested for reportedly making threats toward West Virginia Governor
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: 13TH person in Wood County dies from COVID-19
MGN
Update: West Virginia Supreme Court affirms $16.9m verdict in case against Walmart
Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna

Latest News

Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna
Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the...
Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day
Prison inmate dies following assault at Mount Olive Correctional
AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations