“These are the highest patient counts Ohio has had during the pandemic,” Washington County health officials say

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - More Ohioans are in the hospital with COVID-19 than ever before, according to Washington County health officials.

In the wake of delays by the Ohio Department of Health in releasing updated coronavirus numbers, health officials from The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department have released a joint news release with updated COVID statistics for the county.

In their news release, health officials said that as of Thursday, there are 3,829 Ohioans hospitalized with coronavirus. Almost a thousand of them are in the ICU.

“These are the highest patient counts Ohio has had during the pandemic and more than double the hospitalizations recorded during previous peaks,” the news release said.

According to local officials, Washington County has 967 cases of COVID-19, more than 200 of which are active. Fifty people have been hospitalized in Washington County and 27 have died.

Statewide, an alarming statistic shows the number of positive tests is climbing at a much fast rate than the number of tests conducted.

“While statewide testing has increased by 43 percent, positive cases have increased by nearly 300 percent in the past month,” the news release said.

Marietta Memorial Hospital has initiated over 16,000 tests to date with a positive test rate of 6.96 percent.

On the Public Health Advisory System, the capital county has turned purple (level 4), the highest tier an Ohio county can be in. Local health officials say Franklin County has severe exposure and spread.

“Other counties may not yet be seeing continuous, uninterrupted increases in the same way as Franklin County, but make no mistake - almost all counties are seeing more cases and more healthcare use that could threaten the medical system if they continue,” said Governor DeWine.

The Public Health Advisory System shows Washington County at Alert Level 2, also known as orange, local officials say.

With exceptions, Ohioans are under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew by the order of ODH Director Stephanie McCloud for the three weeks between November 19th and December 10th. Local health officials say this curfew is meant to help reduce COVID-19 spread, minimize the risk of economic shutdowns, and to reduce the impact on the healthcare system.

“As many may have made previous travel plans to family gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, please rethink to keep us all safe,” said Rebecca Aber, Health Planning and Promotion Coordinator at the Marietta/Belpre Health Department said.

