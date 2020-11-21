Advertisement

Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

The account is separate from the @RealDonaldTrump account, which the president frequently uses to tweet.

About a dozen White House Twitter accounts will be affected, including accounts for the nation’s first lady and press secretary.

A Twitter spokesperson said the platform is preparing to support the transition of the official White House accounts the same way it did for the presidential transition in 2017.

