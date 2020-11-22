Holiday Supply Drive for the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley takes off

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - For the holidays, you may be checking your kids’ list, your friends’ list, heck maybe you even have a list for your pet.

This holiday season, the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley doesn’t want you to forget about pets that haven’t been adopted yet.

Their holiday supply drive started Saturday and will be running until January ninth. The shelter is looking for items such as dog food, cat food, toys, cleaning supplies, and basically any other supplies that go into running a shelter. The full wish list is detailed at the bottom of this article.

Shelter volunteer Amy Rogers said the humane society relies on community support to operate.

“We have about 2,000 animals that come and go, that pass through the doors, in a year’s time and we have an operating budget of about - of a little over $400,000. The majority of that is through fundraisers,” she said.

Due to Covid, the shelter has had to cut down on fundraisers this year.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, mailed in, or put in one of the 10 decorated barrels at different retail stores.

PARTICIPATING RETAIL STORES

- Dollar General in Reno

- Dollar General in Lowell

-We Lov Pets in Marietta

-Dollar General in Waterford

-Dollar General in Barlow

-Fruth Pharmacy in Belpre

-Dollar General in Veto

-Warren’s IGA in Marietta

-Dollar General in Little Hocking

-Tractor Supply in Marietta

WISH LIST

- Purina cat/kitten chow

- Purina dog/puppy chow

- Canned dog/cat food

- Soft dog/cat treats

- Dog/cat toys

- Fleece blankets

- Bleach

- Paper towels

- Liquid laundry detergent

- Baby wipes

- Gloves

- Dryer sheets

