Long-time PSHS basketball coach dies after battle with cancer

Scott Stephens
Scott Stephens(none)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Long-time Lady Patriots basketball coach Scott Stephens passed away on Saturday at the age of 65.

His obituary says he fought a “brief, but courageous battle with cancer.”

Stephens spent 13 years as head coach for Parkersburg South’s girls basketball program.

A family friend tells WTAP former students have been sharing stories about their former coach all over social media throughout the day Sunday.

Stephens left the Lady Patriots program in 2016 to work under his daughter Kim as an assistant coach at Glennville State. He was a part of four regular season conference championships there, the obituary says.

His friend and former assistant coach Ed Davis remembers Stephens as an excellent coach, with solid winning records and three state championships under his belt. However, Davis says the winning streaks aren’t the only thing that made Stephens memorable.

“What I saw on an every day basis, the time I got to spend with him, was how much he cared for the young ladies. How, how he supported them,” said Davis.

Davis says Stephens was an active member of his community and was known for his kindness.

“You just felt better being in his presence,” said Davis.

Davis says Stephens was a devoted Christian, and in lieu of flowers, his family is asking community members to do random acts of kindness. The family is asking that the random acts of kindness be shared on Facebook, where friends can tag Scott Stephens.

You can read his full obituary here.

