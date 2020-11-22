Monthly trail maintenance aims to keep local trails in tact

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You could hear leaves crunching and shovels hitting the ground Saturday morning and you will next month too.

The River Valley Mountain Bike Association is dedicated to keeping local trails in tact. In fact, every third Saturday of the month, volunteers gather to pick up litter, remove fallen trees from trails, and fix drainage issues, among other measures at the Marietta City Trail Network.

The group’s president Ryan Smith said trails are about more than just mountain biking.

“You know, we see the trails as a really great community asset...a way to improve people’s health, hopefully attract people to the area, and contribute economically, so to maintain that asset - it’s really important that people that are interested in the trails get involved and do what they can to help keep them in good shape for really the betterment of everyone,” he said.

The River Valley Mountain Bike Association also hosts monthly trail maintenance for Mountwood Park and partners with Wayne National Forest weekly.

Smith says the best way to get involved is to join the River Valley Mountain Bike Association, even if you don’t mountain bike. Once you become a member, you are put on an email list that keeps you updated with volunteer opportunities.

Go to rvmba.com for more information on how to become a member.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.