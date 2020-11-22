Obituary: Donnie Lee Moss Sr.

Donnie Lee Moss Sr., 90, of Vienna, departed this life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his residence with his loving wife Emalene by his side.

He was born April 9, 1930, at the John McCoy place between Normantown and Gassaway, WV. He was the son of the late Clarence E. and Laura F. Marks Moss.

Donnie attended Normantown High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War conflict and was a member of the VFW. He later worked at Abex Corporation in Elyria, OH where he survived an industrial accident. He liked to share this story always remembering his foreman who lost his life.

One of his favorite memories was January 3, 1943 when at the age of 12 he was baptized at Upper Steer Run Baptist Church. He belonged to both Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and the Upper Steer Run Baptist Church. He faithfully attended Beechwood Presbyterian Church.

During his life he enjoyed family, looking through pictures of his life, bowling, golfing, and raising big, beautiful gardens. He enjoyed sharing his vegetables with neighbors and family. Later in life he enjoyed” world travels” through WV, OH and VA. He loved keeping up with family and old friends. He liked westerns and watched Jeopardy every night.

He married his first wife Carolyn S. Cunningham in 1962. March 14, 1998 he was united in marriage with Emalene L. Hardman Chambers, whom he had dated as a teen. She survives at their home in Vienna.

Surviving are five children Donnie L. Moss Jr. (Joy) of OH, Stephen I. Hollabaugh of WV, Carla A. Alonso of OH, Jerrold D. Chambers (Julie) of WV, and Ramona C. Blevins (Cragin) of WV. Two siblings, Paul E. Moss (Bobbi) of Tanner WV, Carol L. Sprouse (Steve) of Normantown, WV, brothers-in-law Bill Jones, Edward Minney and his Aunt Marie White. Grandchildren: Tabatha, Joseph, Stephen, Aaron, Holly, Jason, Zack, Abbi, Dallas, and Dillon, five great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other wonderful family and friends.

In addition to his parents and first wife Donnie was preceded in death by five siblings Kenneth A. Moss, Arlou M. Minney, W. Wayne Moss, June Smith, Barbara J. Jones, and three grandsons Jason, Jared and Donald.

A private graveside service will be held at Collins Cemetery in Stumptown, WV with the Reverend Larry Fisher officiating. Arrangements by Lambert-Tatman of Vienna.

A post Covid celebration of life for family and friends will be held next year we pray.

The family would like to thank Dr. Cartwright (Candy) for many years of wonderful care, Janette, Lisa, and Housecalls Hospice.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food pantry, be kind and respect all in this world.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.