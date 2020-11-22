Advertisement

Obituary: Larry M. Davis

Larry M. Davis
Larry M. Davis(none)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larry M. Davis, 82, of Vienna, passed away November 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 13, 1938, in Adrian, WV, the son of the late Orval and Juanita Miles Davis.

Larry was a veteran of the USAF from 1956 to 1960. He retired as a foreman from the WV DOH. He enjoyed hunting, camping fishing and spending time with his loving family.

Larry is survived by his wife, LaDonna Lynn Davis; one daughter, Teresa Litton (Bob); one son, Dale Davis (Missy); five grandchildren, Jeremy, Kristy, Courtney, Eric and Brie and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Davis.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and staff for their loving care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna
Prison inmate dies following assault at Mount Olive Correctional
Failure to wait for the green left turn arrow caused the wreck.
Two cars wreck on Pike Street
WVDE Map 11/21/20
UPDATE: Wood County turns red on WVDE map

Latest News

Donnie Lee Moss Sr.
Obituary: Donnie Lee Moss Sr.
Fulton Dale “Bud” Spears Jr.
Obituary: Fulton Dale “Bud” Spears Jr.
Ruth Eleanor Barry
Obituary: Ruth Eleanor Barry
Zeppelin “Zeppe” Gray Bucky Cline
Obituary: Zeppelin “Zeppe” Gray Bucky Cline