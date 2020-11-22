Obituary: Larry M. Davis

Larry M. Davis, 82, of Vienna, passed away November 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 13, 1938, in Adrian, WV, the son of the late Orval and Juanita Miles Davis.

Larry was a veteran of the USAF from 1956 to 1960. He retired as a foreman from the WV DOH. He enjoyed hunting, camping fishing and spending time with his loving family.

Larry is survived by his wife, LaDonna Lynn Davis; one daughter, Teresa Litton (Bob); one son, Dale Davis (Missy); five grandchildren, Jeremy, Kristy, Courtney, Eric and Brie and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Davis.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and staff for their loving care.

