Obituary: Larry W. Board

Larry W. Board, 64, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away November 17, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1956 in Parkersburg WV, a son of Opie “Dick” Board and the late Vera L. Tennant Board.

Larry worked at Matheny Motors of Mineral Wells. He enjoyed working on small engines and riding lawn mowers. An avid outdoorsman, Larry enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially for deer and turkey. He was a proud supporter of 4-H, FFA and NWTF. Larry was a member of the Big Tygart United Methodist Church and an honorary support member of the Mineral Wells Fire Department for 15 years. Most of all, Larry treasured the moments that he spent with his family.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Beverly “Sue” (Ed) Boice and Nancy L. VanMeter both of Mineral Wells; three nephews, Skyler Boice, Brett VanMeter and Chase VanMeter all of Mineral Wells; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg, WV with Pastor Kevin Gillespie officiating.

Arrangements are been entrusted to the care of the Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg WV.

