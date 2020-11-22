Advertisement

Obituary: Larry W. Board

Larry Board
Larry Board(none)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larry W. Board, 64, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away November 17, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1956 in Parkersburg WV, a son of Opie “Dick” Board and the late Vera L. Tennant Board.

Larry worked at Matheny Motors of Mineral Wells. He enjoyed working on small engines and riding lawn mowers. An avid outdoorsman, Larry enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially for deer and turkey. He was a proud supporter of 4-H, FFA and NWTF. Larry was a member of the Big Tygart United Methodist Church and an honorary support member of the Mineral Wells Fire Department for 15 years. Most of all, Larry treasured the moments that he spent with his family.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Beverly “Sue” (Ed) Boice and Nancy L. VanMeter both of Mineral Wells; three nephews, Skyler Boice, Brett VanMeter and Chase VanMeter all of Mineral Wells; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg, WV with Pastor Kevin Gillespie officiating.

Arrangements are been entrusted to the care of the Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna
Prison inmate dies following assault at Mount Olive Correctional
Failure to wait for the green left turn arrow caused the wreck.
Two cars wreck on Pike Street
WVDE Map 11/21/20
UPDATE: Wood County turns red on WVDE map

Latest News

Donnie Lee Moss Sr.
Obituary: Donnie Lee Moss Sr.
Larry M. Davis
Obituary: Larry M. Davis
Fulton Dale “Bud” Spears Jr.
Obituary: Fulton Dale “Bud” Spears Jr.
Ruth Eleanor Barry
Obituary: Ruth Eleanor Barry
Zeppelin “Zeppe” Gray Bucky Cline
Obituary: Zeppelin “Zeppe” Gray Bucky Cline