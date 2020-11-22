Advertisement

Obituary: Ruth Eleanor Barry

Ruth Eleanor Barry
Ruth Eleanor Barry(none)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ruth Eleanor Barry, 92, of Washington, WV, passed away on November 20, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on September 25, 1928, the second oldest daughter of the late Charles William and Norma Iris (Hogue) Kaufman.

Ruth worked as a bookkeeper for Dr. Hartman, Hartman Oil & Gas, and as a secretary for the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.  She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Ruth enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Her specialties were homemade chicken and noodles and fruit pies. She also enjoyed decorating and caring for her home. She was a volunteer for many years at the Methodist food pantry in Lubeck, WV. In her later years, Ruth loved telling stories about her family and looking at and reminiscing over old photos.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Baker (Larry), and Brenda Weaver, both of Washington, WV; four grandchildren, Whitney Riggs, Sabrina Baker, Ariana Weaver, and Barry Weaver; a step granddaughter, Angela Dugan; five step great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles “Bill” Kaufman, of Parkersburg, and James “Bob” Kaufman, of Vienna; and a sister, Gloria “Diane” Allen (Gary), of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Barry; three brothers, Darrel, Paul, and Roger Kaufman; and two sisters, Norma Treadway and Betty Kaufman.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-8:00 PM, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and a graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Lubeck Cemetery, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice and Ruth’s caregivers, Teresa Carpenter, Rhonda Stone, Shonna Jones, and Anita Burdette, for their love and care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
Local Mary Kay Sales Directors open studio in Vienna
Local Mary Kay sales directors open studio in Vienna
Prison inmate dies following assault at Mount Olive Correctional
Failure to wait for the green left turn arrow caused the wreck.
Two cars wreck on Pike Street
WVDE Map 11/21/20
UPDATE: Wood County turns red on WVDE map

Latest News

Donnie Lee Moss Sr.
Obituary: Donnie Lee Moss Sr.
Larry M. Davis
Obituary: Larry M. Davis
Fulton Dale “Bud” Spears Jr.
Obituary: Fulton Dale “Bud” Spears Jr.
Zeppelin “Zeppe” Gray Bucky Cline
Obituary: Zeppelin “Zeppe” Gray Bucky Cline