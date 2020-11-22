Obituary: Ruth Eleanor Barry

Ruth Eleanor Barry, 92, of Washington, WV, passed away on November 20, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on September 25, 1928, the second oldest daughter of the late Charles William and Norma Iris (Hogue) Kaufman.

Ruth worked as a bookkeeper for Dr. Hartman, Hartman Oil & Gas, and as a secretary for the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Ruth enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Her specialties were homemade chicken and noodles and fruit pies. She also enjoyed decorating and caring for her home. She was a volunteer for many years at the Methodist food pantry in Lubeck, WV. In her later years, Ruth loved telling stories about her family and looking at and reminiscing over old photos.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Baker (Larry), and Brenda Weaver, both of Washington, WV; four grandchildren, Whitney Riggs, Sabrina Baker, Ariana Weaver, and Barry Weaver; a step granddaughter, Angela Dugan; five step great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles “Bill” Kaufman, of Parkersburg, and James “Bob” Kaufman, of Vienna; and a sister, Gloria “Diane” Allen (Gary), of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Barry; three brothers, Darrel, Paul, and Roger Kaufman; and two sisters, Norma Treadway and Betty Kaufman.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-8:00 PM, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and a graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Lubeck Cemetery, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice and Ruth’s caregivers, Teresa Carpenter, Rhonda Stone, Shonna Jones, and Anita Burdette, for their love and care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

