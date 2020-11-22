Advertisement

Obituary: Zeppelin "Zeppe" Gray Bucky Cline

Zeppelin “Zeppe” Gray Bucky Cline
Zeppelin “Zeppe” Gray Bucky Cline(none)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zeppelin “Zeppe” Gray Bucky Cline, born December 30, 2019, the precious son of Santana Ellen Hopkins and Jason Bryan Cline returned to Heaven, in the arms of an angel, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, leaving this world from Camden Clark Medical Center.

Zeppe enjoyed watching Mickey Mouse and tormenting the cat. He always had a smile and loved watching his siblings play.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are three brothers, Gavin Bowman, Xander Bowman and Oliver Cline; one sister, Gracelynn Roberts; four aunts, Anissa Taulbee, Jessica Stuchel, Kelly Talbott and Kati Jenkins; two uncles, Justin Cline and David Perdue; maternal grandparents, Shawn Thomas and Tara Hopkins; paternal grandparents, Rob Cline and Cheryl Perdue (Mark); along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Greeting him at Heaven’s gate with open arms were great-grandparents, Gene “Buck” and Barbara Hopkins, Carolyn Thomas, Letha Cline, Paul and Elizabeth Daley.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St., Parkersburg. Following services, Zeppe will lovingly be laid to rest in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery at Belpre, Ohio.

Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lamberttatman.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory.

