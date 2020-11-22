Obituary: Fulton Dale “Bud” Spears Jr.

Fulton Dale “Bud” Spears, Jr., 83, of Parkersburg passed away at his residence on November 21, 2020.

He was known to all who knew and loved him as “Bud”. He was born in Eatons, WV on December 17, 1936 to the late Fulton Dale Spears, Sr. and the late Bernice June Jenkins Spears.

Bud retired from WV Department of Highways with 37 years of service and worked as the Supervisor of Equipment out of District 3. Bud loved to hunt and was an avid woodworker and gardener and some of his favorite activities included trips to the Amish Country and yard sales. He was a member of Baptist Temple in Parkersburg.

Bud is survived by Judy Spears, his wife of 36 years and his children; Jeff Spears of Parkersburg, Jennifer Seckman (Michael) of Vienna, Julie Villers (Randy) of Walker, Carrie Spears of Parkersburg, Cathy Richardson (Stephen) of Columbia SC, Chris Spears (Kathy) of Granger, WY, Chris White (Stacey) of Vienna, and Scott White of Vienna, his brother and best friend Herb Spears (Mary) of Coolville, sisters June Miller of Walker and Addie Miller of Parkersburg, 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Phillip Spears, one granddaughter Rebecca Seckman and daughter in law Tina Spears.

Bud was a down to earth man who believed in God and family and was a strong example of what a husband, father and friend should be and was always willing to do for others and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to celebrate his life, 2:00 pm Tuesday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Walker WV. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Those wishing to follow the family to the cemetery can meet at 1:15 pm at the Leavitt Family Center parking lot.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Housecalls Hospice of Parkersburg for the loving care given to our beloved husband, father and friend. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Housecalls Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.