Two cars wreck on Pike Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle-crash at 2212 Pike Street early Saturday night.

One person was taken away by ambulance but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Parkersburg police said an SUV’s attempt to take a left turn without the green arrow caused the wreck.

Sergeant Powers said that the SUV will be found at fault for failure to yield.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.