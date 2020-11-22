Two vehicles collide in downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two vehicles were damaged during a wreck at the intersection of Fifth and Avery Streets in Parkersburg Saturday afternoon.

Parkersburg Police say a Ford Escape was heading west on Fifth Street and a Honda Accord was heading north on Avery Street when both went through the intersection, causing the crash.

There were no witnesses, leaving officers uncertain who was at fault.

However, there is a camera at the intersection that police are hoping will shed some light on the incident.

A light pole was also struck during the crash, but police say it wasn’t damaged.

EMS responded, but both drivers refused treatment.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.