At least one hurt in Route 50 wreck

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say at least one person is injured after a single vehicle wreck on Route 50.

It happened just west of Little Hocking.

Dispatchers say they aren’t sure how serious the injuries sustained are, but at least one person was taken away by ambulance from the scene.

Officials say a nearby tow truck was able to move the wrecked vehicle off the roadway, allowing traffic to flow freely.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene and WTAP has a reporter heading there. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

