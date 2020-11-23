Blennerhassett Hotel hosting Breakfast with Santa

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel is hosting Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, November 28. There will be three breakfasts, one starting at 8:00 A.M., 10 A.M., and 12 P.M., though the 10 A.M. slot is sold out.

The event will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Tables will be spaced six feet apart and guests will be asked to remain at their tables. In place of the hotel’s typical breakfast buffet, all meals will be plated.

Meals will include waffles, scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, and a beverage and Santa will be present at all three meal times.

Adult tickets are currently on sale for $24, and children’s tickets for $12. Children under two years old are free.

Those who would like to purchase tickets may do so by stopping by the hotel in person or calling (304) 422 - 3131.

