Doctors to DeWine: Ohio COVID hospitalizations explode in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Top officials from four major Ohio medical centers say the number of people hospitalized just in November from the coronavirus continues to reach record levels.

They fear, with the holidays approaching, there’s no end in sight to those increases.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine invited the four from hospitals across the state to address a special briefing Monday afternoon.

Statewide, the number patients is up nearly 60% in the past two weeks. DeWine said the current number of hospitalizations statewide is 4,358 with 1,079 in intensive care.

Dr. Andrew Thomas, Chief Clinical Director for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says the region he represents, which includes southeast Ohio, reflects those numbers.

”We’re going from November 2, the day before election day, and crossing 400 patients. Now, we’re crossing 900 patients, not even three weeks later. Today, we sit at 960 patients, ready to cross 1,000 over the next couple of days.”

There’s been more good news from a drug manufacturer announcing its vaccine in development to be effective, less expensive to produce and not in as much need of colder temperatures to store.

But Dr. Thomas noted, regardless of which vaccine is produced, it won’t make much of a difference in cases right away.

He said, on day one of its release, there won’t be enough vaccine available for health workers-expected to be among the first to get the vaccine-let alone the general public.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.