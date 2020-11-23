Advertisement

Frontier schools on remote learning this week

After bus driver exposed to COVID-19
(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - For the first time in this school year, Washington County’s Frontier Local School District is on remote learning this week.

Superintendent Beth Brown tells us it’s due to a shortage of bus drivers.

All of them are on quarantine as a precaution, because one of the drivers was exposed to COVID-19.

Brown says the driver was exposed to someone from the community.

The remote learning is scheduled to continue until students return to Thanksgiving break next week. The system’s scheduled holidays are Thursday, Friday and next Monday.

Brown says there have been no positive cases at Frontier Schools since the school year began in August.

